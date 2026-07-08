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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Personal injury claims 35% lower than pre-pandemic – IRB


New figures from the Injuries Resolution Board show the number of personal injury claims is now 35% lower than before the pandemic.

The board says its work has resulted in €88 million in savings for the State in legal costs, with more claims being accepted through its process.

Despite this insurance premiums have increased 23% from 2020 to 2024 according to the Alliance for Insurance Reform.

The IRB also highlights increased efficiency, with mediation achieving an agreement rate of 54%, while personal injury claims are being resolved in an average of three months.

The CEO of the Injuries Resolution Board, Rosalind Carroll, has praised the flexibility of the approach.

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