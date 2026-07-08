The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 08/07/2026

Today we address frustrating local infrastructure stalemates, crucial advice for farmers impacted by major road developments, an explosive investigation into predatory gambling, and the political fallout of a major international resignation.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our thorough daily review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national headlines breaking this morning.

🌳 The Roadside Hedge Cutting Row: Cllr Michael McClafferty joins Greg to tackle the growing community frustration surrounding overgrown hedges encroaching onto rural roads and footpaths. He breaks down the complicated blame game between private landowners and the local authority, both of whom seem to be at a complete standstill on enforcement.

🛣️ Ten-T Road Project Advice: Joe Sweeney of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) issues an urgent appeal to Donegal farmers whose lands will be impacted by the upcoming Ten-T major road development project. He strongly encourages landowners to secure expert representation and professional advice early to ensure they secure the best possible deal and protections.

🎰 Exposing Predatory Gambling: Irish Times journalist Mark Tighe joins the show to outline his year-long investigation into the dark side of the gambling industry. He exposes how unlicensed, black-market operators are intentionally targeting vulnerable problem gamblers, bypassing regulatory safeguards with devastating financial consequences.

🏗️ Social Housing “Patch-Up” Backlash: 100% Redress Party TD Charles Ward reacts strongly to news that the local council is issuing tenders to perform temporary, cosmetic repairs on social housing units structurally compromised by defective concrete blocks. Ward argues that “patch-up” jobs are an insult to affected tenants who deserve permanent, structural remediation.

🇬🇧 Nigel Farage’s Calculated Gamble: Political commentator Richard Logue weighs in on the breaking news surrounding Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s abrupt resignation as an MP for Clacton to force a by-election amidst parliamentary standards inquiries. Logue analyzes Farage’s growing political woes and explains why this high-stakes strategy might not be working out exactly as he planned.

🌱 In the Garden with Paul: We close out today’s episode on a brighter note as our resident gardening expert, Paul, drops by the studio to take your questions and offer essential mid-summer tips to keep your lawns, flowers, and vegetable patches thriving.