Traffic management to be put in place for Foyle Bridge inspection

An inspection of the Foyle Bridge will begin next Tuesday and continue throughout the summer months.

The inspection will involve a detailed examination of the accessible parts of the structure to ensure its continued safety and durability.

Traffic management measures will be in place throughout the inspection to ensure the safety of the inspection team.

These measures will include temporary lane and footpath closures at various times.

An enforceable 30mph speed limit will also be in place, while the segregated left-turn lane at Culmore Roundabout may be closed to avoid the need to merge three lanes into one.

The bridge will, however, remain fully open during several major events, including the Foyle Cup from July 20th to 25th, the 2026 Relief of Derry celebrations on August 8th, the European Triathlon on September 5th, and the Waterside Half Marathon on September 6th.

The inspection programme is expected to be completed by September.