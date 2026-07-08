Two people injured in Burt collision

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car road traffic collision on the N13 at Moness, Burt this afternoon.
The collision occurred at 3.15pm this afternoon.
Two people were brought by ambulance to hospital for assessment.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car road traffic collision on the N13 at Moness, Burt this afternoon.
The collision occurred at 3.15pm this afternoon.
Two people were brought by ambulance to hospital for assessment.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland