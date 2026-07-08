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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Two people injured in Burt collision

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car road traffic collision on the N13 at Moness, Burt this afternoon.

The collision occurred at 3.15pm this afternoon.

Two people were brought by ambulance to hospital for assessment.

 

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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