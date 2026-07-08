Ward says temporary remediation of social homes is nothing more than a ‘temporary sticking plaster’

A TD says a Donegal County Council plan to carry out remediation on some of the worst-affected defective concrete social homes in the county is just putting on a sticking plaster that might extend the life of the building for a year or two.

The council is seeking tenders for the carrying out of the temporary repairs at a select number of council-owned estates. However, speaking on today’s Greg Hughes Show, 100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward said the fact is these homes are already in a serious state of disrepair, and are putting serious strains on residents’ physical and mental health.

He says three years ago, the state promised a remediation scheme was imminent, but it still hasn’t materialised……….

You can listen to the full interview here –