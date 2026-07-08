Weather Forecast, Wednesday, July 8th

Cloudy to start and while generally dry, patches of mist, drizzle and fog will occur too, in a light southwesterly breeze.

Cloud will linger closer across the west but with sunnier skies elsewhere.

Highs of 18 to 26 degrees across, warmest further east.

A dry night with clear spells, though mist and fog will develop overnight.

Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 12 to 16 degrees, in a light southwest or variable breeze.

Cloudy to start on Thursday with patches of mist, drizzle and fog, in a light southwesterly breeze.

Cloud will linger in some places, though warm sunshine will get through widely too.

Highs of 21 to 26 degrees across, best values where the sunshine persists, especially further east, all in a light southwest breeze.