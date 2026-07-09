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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal native Gavin Carlin to take USA soccer academy players to play in Foyle Cup once again

Donegal native Gavin Carlin (Photo: Good Lad Soccer on Facebook)

Gavin Carlin, who hails from Crossroads in Killygordan, had a spell in his teens with West Bromwich Albion’ s underage set-up but injury curtailed his hopes to progress into professional football.

Nevertheless, he went to the USA and still obtained a soccer scholarship, later setting up his soccer academy “Good Lad Soccer”.

Last year, he brought two teams across the Atlantic to take part in the prestigious Foyle Cup tournament headquartered in Derry and it was such a successful trip that this year he is set to bring over five teams.

He’s been speaking to Chris Ashmore about the forthcoming trip to play in the Foyle Cup which will feature over 1,000 teams this year and begins on July 20th.

Gavin also talks about how the FIFA World Cup is providing a major boost for the beautiful game in the States…

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