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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Need for more home care staff raised by Donegal senator

The case of an elderly Donegal couple struggling to access home care has been raised in the Seanad.

In one of his last contributions before the summer recess, Senator Manus Boyle said he received a letter about a woman in her eighties with dementia, who was unable to get the care support she needed, leading to a rapid decline in her condition, and ultimately, hospital admission.

Her husband, who is awaiting a pacemaker, had been providing most of her care himself.

Senator Boyle says that even when the couple were finally approved for home care support, there were not enough carers available to provide it, and stressed this is not an isolated incident……………

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