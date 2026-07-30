MacLochlainn says local representatives need access to local Uisce Eireann officials

A Donegal TD has hit out at Uisce Eireann for refusing to provide him with a list of officials and their contact numbers in Donegal so they can be contacted directly when issues arise. Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says politicians often wait weeks for a response to emails, with no answers to give to their constituents.

The says it has a large number of personnel working across County Donegal in a variety of functions, including operations, compliance, customer support, asset management and project delivery. As a result, it would not be practical to provide a single contact list, and the Elected Representative Support Desk remains the primary point of contact for all matters that may arise.

Deputy MacLochlainn says he can think of no other public funded body that behaves in this way……….