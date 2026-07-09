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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

EGM vote backs FAI on Israel games

The FAI claim that last night’s EGM vote “provides the board with the support to continue making decisions in the interest of Irish football.”

Members were polled on whether to endorse the fulfilment of Ireland’s Nations League games against Israel later this year.

The motion passed by 75 votes to 32, with 3 abstentions, and the fixtures against Israel will go ahead at neutral venues in Hungary and Serbia.

The association’s CEO David Courell claims that delegates were made fully aware of what was at stake in last night’s vote:

Courell also revealed that the association felt the fixture was in serious danger of being abandoned if it went ahead in Dublin:

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