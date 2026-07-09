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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Former Finn Harps captain Joe Boyle

Finn Harps have the chance to win two games in a row as they host bottom-side Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park tomorrow night (Friday).

Bernardo Monteiro struck with 10 minutes remaining last week to give Harps all three points against Wexford in Ballybofey.

Although Treaty are bottom, a win for the visitors tomorrow night would see Kevin McHugh’s side drop to the bottom of the standings.

Derry City in Europa League Qualifying action tonight (Thursday) in Bulgaria but there are two top flight games on Friday as St. Pat’s are away to Waterford and Dundalk host neigbours Drogheda United in the Louth derby.

Former Harps captain Joe Boyle has been looking ahead to all of the above with Highland’s Mark Gallagher…

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