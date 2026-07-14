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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal businesses benefit from upskilling initiative

Over 1,200 businesses in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo benefitted from an upskilling initiative last year.

Skillnet Ireland says their project for business networks aims to develop skills, improve competitiveness and prepare for the future.

According to their Annual Report, more than 35,000 training days were delivered across Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo last year.

Men accounted for 55% of those who took part in the training, while women made up the remaining 45%.

The highest level of participation came from people aged between 30 and 39.

The report also found that 96% of participating businesses across the three counties were small and medium-sized enterprises.

Most operated in the agricultural sector, followed by the services and construction industries.

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