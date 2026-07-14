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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Good news for Glenveagh visitors as Friday castle openings to return

Glenveagh Castle is set to open on Fridays again after approval was given to fill two vacant positions at the National Park.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has confirmed that recruitment can begin for the roles, which will help address staffing shortages at Glenveagh National Park.

Visitor numbers at the park have increased significantly in recent years, but Glenveagh Castle has been unable to open on Mondays and Fridays due to staff shortages.

A competition to create a new recruitment panel will begin in August, with interviews expected to take place in late September.

It’s hoped the two successful candidates will join the team shortly afterwards, allowing Glenveagh Castle to reopen to visitors on Fridays.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says it’s just one element of efforts on going to support the park:

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