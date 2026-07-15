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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Increase in e-scooter injuries reported at Letterkenny University Hospital

A Letterkenny University Hospital consultant says injuries linked to e-scooters are increasing in Donegal, as calls grow for tighter controls on their use.

It comes after the Taoiseach told the Dáil yesterday that he is leaning towards an outright ban on the devices.

Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Letterkenny University Hospital, Dr Áine Keating, told this morning’s Greg Hughes Show that most cases currently presenting are broken bones, but she warned e-scooters have the potential to cause more serious injuries when used incorrectly.

She compared e-scooter safety to the introduction of seatbelt legislation:

The Junior Minister for Transport says he is open to banning e-scooters, but will wait for further evidence before making a final decision.

Seán Canney says a number of reports looking at the impact of e-scooters will help guide the next steps.

He says he is due to meet with fellow ministers next week to discuss what action should be taken:

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