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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

ATU Students’ Union in Letterkenny seeks positive response to “Rent a Room” appeal

 

The Students Union at the ATU’s Donegal Campus in Letterkenny says the  scheme launched last year was a significant success, and they’#re hoping for a significant uptake this year.

It comes as the comparison website switcher.ie once again names Letterkenny as Ireland’s cheapest student town in 2026. Sligo came in second.

They comparison says students in Letterkenny spend an average of €1,285 per month, almost €6,000 less per year than studying in Dublin, Ireland’s most expensive student town.

Joseph Sweeney is Deputy President of the Students Union at ATU in Letterkenny.

He says with the numbers attending the campus continuing to increase, demand is increasing as well………..

 

switcher.ie findings –

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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