Talking Soccer with Gavin Cullen – League Of Ireland Preview

After last week’s 1-0 defeat at home to Bray Wanderers in the FAI Cup, Finn Harps are back in SSE Airtricity First Division action tomorrow night (Friday).

Kevin McHugh’s side travel south to face Kerry at Mounthawk Park and currently sit bottom of the league standings.

With Derry City in action in Europe tonight, there’s no league game for Tiernan Lynch’s team this week.

St. Pat’s play Dundalk in Friday’s only top flight fixture while, on Saturday, Galway United host Waterford and Sligo Rovers take on Drogheda United.

Former Finn Harps captain Gavin Cullen spoke to Mark Gallagher on The Score this week for a chat about all things LOI…