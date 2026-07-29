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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Taoiseach tells Creeslough families he is open to a public inquiry

The Taoiseach has told the Creeslough families he is open to establishing a public inquiry into the explosion which claimed ten lives almost four years ago.

A number of family members and their legal representatives met Micheál Martin at Government Buildings this afternoon for the first time.

The families say they still do not have answers about what caused the explosion and are seeking a public inquiry.

Solicitor Damien Tansey says the Taoiseach indicated if the ongoing Garda criminal investigation fails to provide those answers, a statutory inquiry remains an option..…..

The mother of a 14-year-old girl killed in the explosion says she is encouraged that the families have finally received a commitment from the Government.

Donna Harper, who lost her daughter Leona in the tragedy, says the Taoiseach acknowledged the families deserve to know the truth about what happened……….

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