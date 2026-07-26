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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Geraldine McLaughlin & Johnny McCafferty react to Termon’s win over Glenfin

Termon defeated Glenfin 2-14 to 1-07 in today’s Ladies Division 1 Final in Lifford.

Former Donegal full-forward Geraldine McLaughlin hit 2-10 of the overall tally for the Burn Road side in a brilliant display.

McLaughlin spoke to Highland’s Maureen O’Donnell at full time and said a big second-half performance was needed after leading by just two points at the break…

 

Johnny McCafferty is in his first season in charge of Termon.

He also spoke to Mo after the game and said the 10-point win flattered his team somewhat…

 

 

 

 

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