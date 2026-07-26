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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Man charged to court in connection with serious road traffic collision in Omagh

A man arrested in connection with a serious road traffic collision in the Edergole Road area of Omagh yesterday evening has been charged to court.

At approximately 7.05pm, a Peugeot Partner van collided with a quad bike on the Edergole Road.

A man, aged in his 40s, and an eight-year-old girl both sustained serious injuries, and were taken to hospital for further treatment.

The 26-year-old van driver has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, and a number of other related offences.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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