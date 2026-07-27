Arranmore Lifeboat responds to two weekend callouts

The Arranmore Lifeboat answered two calls for assistance at the weekend.

At 1.20 on Saturday morning, the crew assisted with a medical evacuation to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport, for transfer to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The second call from Malin Head Coast Guard at 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon was to an angling boat with engine difficulty less than a mile from the lifeboat station with ten people on board.

When they got there, the engine was working, lifeboat accompanied the vessel to Burtonport in order to ensure its safe return.

Coxwain Kieran O’Donnell says the skipper of the angling boat did the right thing by calling for assistance to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

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Statement in full –

Arranmore RNLI responds to two calls at the weekend

Monday 27 July 2026