Arranmore Lifeboat responds to two weekend callouts

The Arranmore Lifeboat answered two calls for assistance at the weekend.
At 1.20 on Saturday morning, the crew assisted with a medical evacuation to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport, for transfer to Letterkenny University Hospital.
The second call from Malin Head Coast Guard at 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon was to an angling boat with engine difficulty less than a mile from the lifeboat station with ten people on board.
When they got there, the engine was working, lifeboat accompanied the vessel to Burtonport in order to ensure its safe return.
Coxwain Kieran O’Donnell says the skipper of the angling boat did the right thing by calling for assistance to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.
The volunteer crew of Arranmore RNLI continue to experience a busy summer with two calls for assistance from Malin Head Coast Guard. Early Saturday morning, at 01.20 the crew assisted with a medical evacuation to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport for transfer to Letterkenny University Hospital.
The second call from Malin Head Coast Guard at 1.30pm was to an angling boat with engine difficulty less than a mile from the lifeboat station with ten people on board . On arrival at the casualty vessel Coxswain Kieran O’Donnell said: ‘As we arrived on scene, we stood by and then accompanied the boat, which was now operational, to Burtonport to ensure its safe return. The skipper of the angling boat did the right thing to ensure the safety of passengers and crew calling for assistance, as an emergency service we are on call 24/7 and are always happy to respond.’
Following a crew exercise on Thursday evening, 23 July, the lifeboat proceeded to Burtonport to present long service awards to
Members of the Burtonport Fund Raising Committee.
Coxswain Kieran O’Donnell presented Mick Donaghy with an RNLI 30 year long service medal and Triona Bonner with a 20 year long service medal.
Kieran congratulated both recipients on their long service awards and thanked them and their colleagues in the fundraising committee for their dedication to the service.