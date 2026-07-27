CCPC issues enforcement notices to four businesses in Donegal

The consumer watchdog has issued enforcement actions against 18 traders for a range of consumer rights breaches, four of them in Donegal.
In total, 31 enforcement notices were issued by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to shops and a pub, as well as online businesses.
Three of the orders were served in Letterkenny, and one in Ballyshannon.
The rest were in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Waterford and Kerry.
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Details of the Donegal orders –
Failure to display prices
Traders must display the full price on or near the products they sell so consumers can make informed choices. Licensed premises must display a comprehensive price list inside each drinking area and a set 16-item list at the entrance.
- Wescooley Ltd trading as Oasis Bar, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal was issued two compliance notices (link 1/link 2)
Failure to display unit pricing
Certain goods must have a unit price displayed so consumers can compare the cost of similar products sold in different sizes, making it easier to find the best value.
- Ballymaley Stores Ltd trading as Homesavers, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal was issued three fixed payment notices (link 1/link 2/link 3)
- Rafterstreet Stores Ltd trading as Homesavers, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal was issued three fixed payment notices (link 1/link 2/link 3)
Misleading information given to consumers on their rights
Traders must not mislead consumers about their rights under the law, from the 14-day cooling-off period for online purchases to the right to redress for faulty goods.
- Pure Fashions Ltd trading as pureonline.ie with an address in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal was issued three compliance notices (link 1/link 2/link 3)