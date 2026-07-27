CCPC issues enforcement notices to four businesses in Donegal

The consumer watchdog has issued enforcement actions against 18 traders for a range of consumer rights breaches, four of them in Donegal.

In total, 31 enforcement notices were issued by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to shops and a pub, as well as online businesses.

Three of the orders were served in Letterkenny, and one in Ballyshannon.

The rest were in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Waterford and Kerry.

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Details of the Donegal orders –

Failure to display prices

Traders must display the full price on or near the products they sell so consumers can make informed choices. Licensed premises must display a comprehensive price list inside each drinking area and a set 16-item list at the entrance.

Wescooley Ltd trading as Oasis Bar, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal was issued two compliance notices (link 1/link 2)

Failure to display unit pricing

Certain goods must have a unit price displayed so consumers can compare the cost of similar products sold in different sizes, making it easier to find the best value.

Misleading information given to consumers on their rights

Traders must not mislead consumers about their rights under the law, from the 14-day cooling-off period for online purchases to the right to redress for faulty goods.