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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

CCPC issues enforcement notices to four businesses in Donegal

 

The consumer watchdog has issued enforcement actions against 18 traders for a range of consumer rights breaches, four of them in Donegal.

In  total, 31 enforcement notices were issued by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to shops and a pub, as well as online businesses.

Three of the orders were served in Letterkenny, and one in Ballyshannon.

The rest were in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Waterford and Kerry.

**********************

Details of the Donegal orders –

Failure to display prices
Traders must display the full price on or near the products they sell so consumers can make informed choices. Licensed premises must display a comprehensive price list inside each drinking area and a set 16-item list at the entrance.

 

  • Wescooley Ltd trading as Oasis Bar, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal was issued two compliance notices (link 1/link 2)

 

Failure to display unit pricing
Certain goods must have a unit price displayed so consumers can compare the cost of similar products sold in different sizes, making it easier to find the best value.

  • Ballymaley Stores Ltd trading as Homesavers, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal was issued three fixed payment notices (link 1/link 2/link 3)
  • Rafterstreet Stores Ltd trading as Homesavers, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal was issued three fixed payment notices (link 1/link 2/link 3)

 

 

Misleading information given to consumers on their rights
Traders must not mislead consumers about their rights under the law, from the 14-day cooling-off period for online purchases to the right to redress for faulty goods.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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