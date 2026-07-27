Council meeting adjourned twice to study county development plan

A Special Plenary Meeting of Donegal County Council has been adjourned for a second time as councillors continue to work through proposed changes to the county’s development plan.

Members gathered at County House in Lifford this morning to consider 119 amendments to the draft County Development Plan.

A closed workshop was held before the meeting, with discussions from that session prompting councillors to break into party groups to seek clarification from council officials on a number of issues.

The meeting is expected to resume at 2 o’clock.

Cathaoirleach Gary Doherty says it’s important that members have the opportunity to fully examine each amendment before formal discussions continue: