Derry PSNI believe two early morning burglaries on Springtown Road yesterday are linked

Police in Derry are investigating reports of two burglaries in the Springtown Road area of the city in the early hours of yesterday morning which they believe may be linked.

One of the incidents occurred at around 3.40am, with damage caused to the premises, and two black Revvi electric bikes and a purple Surron electric bike stolen. In the other incident, which occurred just minutes later, at around 3.50am, gardening equipment and plants were stolen.

As enquiries continue in relation to both of these incidents, police appeal to anyone who was in the area around these times, and who may have captured footage or noticed any suspicious activity to report it.

Police say they are also keen to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of the property reported stolen, or who comes across it, or who is offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances.