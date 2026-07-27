HSE issue care advice ahead of Bank Holiday

The HSE is advising people to consider their healthcare options ahead of the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

It says Emergency Departments can come under increased pressure during holiday periods, leading to longer waiting times for patients.

The advice follows a period of high demand at Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department last week, with the HSE reminding people that emergency services should be prioritised for those who need them most.

People are encouraged to consider alternatives to the ED where appropriate, including GPs, out-of-hours services, pharmacies and injury units.

Those planning to spend time outdoors are also being reminded to take precautions, including drinking plenty of water, using sun cream and limiting time in direct sunlight.

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(HSE Advice)

Care options available this August Bank Holiday weekend include:

GP Out-of-Hours Service (Nowdoc):

If you urgently need to see a GP over the bank holiday weekend, you should contact your local out-of-hours GP service, Nowdoc. The service operates across the weekend, appointments must be made in advance. GP Out of Hours information is available on the HSE website here.

Your local pharmacy

Community pharmacists provide expert advice and over-the-counter treatments for a wide range of minor illnesses. In addition to this expert advice, a new service is available which allows pharmacists to supply prescription-only medication without the need to see a GP.

The following common conditions can be treated under the Common Conditions Service; allergic rhinitis, cold sores, conjunctivitis, impetigo, oral thrush, shingles, cystitis (uncomplicated urinary tract infection), vaginal thrush. Information about the scheme is available on the HSE website here.

Mental health supports

Information about when to get help, organisations that provide mental health services and types of specialist services are available here.

As always if you or someone else is seriously ill or needs urgent emergency care, do not delay going to the ED or dialling 999/112 for help.