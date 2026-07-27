Letterkenny Pride statement following Berlin Pride attack

The suspect behind Saturday’s mass stabbing and van attack at Berlin Pride has been killed.

The 21-year-old radicalised German-born man, of Lebanese descent, was tracked down to the north-west of the capital.

One person was killed during Saturday’s celebrations, and 29 injured.

It’s being treated as an Islamist terror attack.

Police spokesperson Joern Ifflaender has given more details:

Following the incident on Saturday Letterkenny Pride has released a statement in solidarity with the victims of the attack.

They’ve said that ‘an assault on the LGBTQ+ community anywhere is an assault on the community everywhere’.