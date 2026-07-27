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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Letterkenny Pride statement following Berlin Pride attack

The suspect behind Saturday’s mass stabbing and van attack at Berlin Pride has been killed.

The 21-year-old radicalised German-born man, of Lebanese descent, was tracked down to the north-west of the capital.

One person was killed during Saturday’s celebrations, and 29 injured.

It’s being treated as an Islamist terror attack.

Police spokesperson Joern Ifflaender has given more details:

Following the incident on Saturday Letterkenny Pride has released a statement in solidarity with the victims of the attack.

They’ve said that ‘an assault on the LGBTQ+ community anywhere is an assault on the community everywhere’.

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