Members omit three proposed amendments to the County Development Plan

There will be another opportunity for three proposed amendments to the County Development Plan 2024-2030 to be considered in the future.

Following lengthy discussions after a workshop today, elected members agreed to omit three of the proposed amendments during discussions on the draft first variation of the plan.

The amendments relate to Donegal Town, Killylastin and Culdaff, where concerns were raised around flood risk and whether there is sufficient infrastructure to support further development.

The proposal to remove them from the current process was brought forward by Cllr Paul Canning and seconded by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, in order to allow the remaining 119 amendments to progress.

Councillor McMonagle says the decision is not a final rejection, and it is important that people understand these areas can be revisited in the future during a second or subsequent variation………