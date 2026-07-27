Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Members omit three proposed amendments to the County Development Plan

 

There will be another opportunity for three proposed amendments to the County Development Plan 2024-2030 to be considered in the future.

Following lengthy discussions after a workshop today, elected members agreed to omit three of the proposed amendments during discussions on the draft first variation of the plan.

The amendments relate to Donegal Town, Killylastin and Culdaff, where concerns were raised around flood risk and whether there is sufficient infrastructure to support further development.

The proposal to remove them from the current process was brought forward by Cllr Paul Canning and seconded by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, in order to allow the remaining 119 amendments to progress.

Councillor McMonagle says the decision is not a final rejection, and it is important that people understand these areas can be revisited in the future during a second or subsequent variation………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 27th

27 July 2026
Arranmore RNLI
News

Arranmore Lifeboat responds to two weekend callouts

27 July 2026
alterations cover
News, Top Stories

Members omit three proposed amendments to the County Development Plan

27 July 2026
ccpc window
News, Top Stories

CCPC issues enforcement notices to four businesses in Donegal

27 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday July 27th

27 July 2026
Arranmore RNLI
News

Arranmore Lifeboat responds to two weekend callouts

27 July 2026
alterations cover
News, Top Stories

Members omit three proposed amendments to the County Development Plan

27 July 2026
ccpc window
News, Top Stories

CCPC issues enforcement notices to four businesses in Donegal

27 July 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI believe two early morning burglaries on Springtown Road yesterday are linked

27 July 2026
County House
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council meeting adjourned twice to study county development plan

27 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube