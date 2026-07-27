Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Paul Durcan was confident Mayo would take All Ireland

The All Ireland winning Mayo footballers will return home to Castlebar to a heros welcome this evening.

They ended a 75 year wait to lift the Sam Maguire by defeating the title holders Kerry 1-20 to 1-17 at Croke Park on Sunday.

Among those celebrating at the end was Paul Durcan, the 2012 Donegal All-Ireland winner is part of Andy Moran’s backroom team as Mayo’s goalkeeping coach.

Speaking with Highland’s Brendan Devenney shortly after the final whistle, Paul was confident that result would come:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

County House
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council meeting adjourned twice to study county development plan

27 July 2026
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Woman charged with possession of explosives further remanded in custody

27 July 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show from Cancer Care West Donegal| Monday | 27/07/2026

27 July 2026
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

HSE issue care advice ahead of Bank Holiday

27 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

County House
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council meeting adjourned twice to study county development plan

27 July 2026
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Woman charged with possession of explosives further remanded in custody

27 July 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show from Cancer Care West Donegal| Monday | 27/07/2026

27 July 2026
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

HSE issue care advice ahead of Bank Holiday

27 July 2026
Stolen e-bike
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appeal for witnesses after e-bike burglary

27 July 2026
Pride LK
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Pride statement following Berlin Pride attack

27 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube