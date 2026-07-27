Paul Durcan was confident Mayo would take All Ireland

The All Ireland winning Mayo footballers will return home to Castlebar to a heros welcome this evening.

They ended a 75 year wait to lift the Sam Maguire by defeating the title holders Kerry 1-20 to 1-17 at Croke Park on Sunday.

Among those celebrating at the end was Paul Durcan, the 2012 Donegal All-Ireland winner is part of Andy Moran’s backroom team as Mayo’s goalkeeping coach.