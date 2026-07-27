Woman charged with possession of explosives further remanded in custody

A woman charged in connection with the interception of a bomb in County Monaghan has been further remanded in custody.

25-year-old Isobella Perrie Sullivan of Abbeylands Park in Clane, County Kildare, is charged with possession of explosives.

The Judge at Monaghan District Court remanded her into custody with consent to bail – she’s due before court again on August 7th.

Ms. Perrie Sullivan told the judge she thought she was getting out today with bail, however the judge said he had not received an application to approve the surety.

A Garda told the court they’re still making inquires in terms of that.