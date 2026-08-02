Derry complete comeback to rescue a point against St Pat’s

Derry City needed a comeback to rescue a point against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park this afternoon.

Pat’s opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark when former Sligo Rovers striker Aidan Keena stepped up from 12-yards to convert a penalty.

The visitors enjoyed most of the possession as they searched for the equaliser which came on the 72nd minute through James Clarke, who hit an impressive left-footed strike into the top corner.

The point keeps Derry in sixth position, however, Galway United in seventh possess a game in hand on the Candtstripes.

Elsewhere this afternoon, Waterford continued their impressive spell under manager Graham Coughlan picking up a 1-0 victory against Shelbourne at the RSC.

A wonderful diving header from Tom Lonergan just after half-time was enough to secure the victory for ‘The Blues’.