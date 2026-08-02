Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Derry complete comeback to rescue a point against St Pat’s

Derry City needed a comeback to rescue a point against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park this afternoon.

Pat’s opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark when former Sligo Rovers striker Aidan Keena stepped up from 12-yards to convert a penalty.

The visitors enjoyed most of the possession as they searched for the equaliser which came on the 72nd minute through James Clarke, who hit an impressive left-footed strike into the top corner.

The point keeps Derry in sixth position, however, Galway United in seventh possess a game in hand on the Candtstripes.

Elsewhere this afternoon, Waterford continued their impressive spell under manager Graham Coughlan picking up a 1-0 victory against Shelbourne at the RSC.

A wonderful diving header from Tom Lonergan just after half-time was enough to secure the victory for ‘The Blues’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FB_IMG_1785691993113
News, Top Stories

South Donegal road closed due to serious RTC

2 August 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Man who died at Castletownbere Pier, Cork named as Killybegs man Damien McGuinness

2 August 2026
junk food
News, Audio

Calls for tougher rules on unhealthy food promotions in Northern Ireland

2 August 2026
763249204_1751939919179131_8331357453369328617_n
News

Shantallow Post Office to reopen at new Derry location

2 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

FB_IMG_1785691993113
News, Top Stories

South Donegal road closed due to serious RTC

2 August 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Man who died at Castletownbere Pier, Cork named as Killybegs man Damien McGuinness

2 August 2026
junk food
News, Audio

Calls for tougher rules on unhealthy food promotions in Northern Ireland

2 August 2026
763249204_1751939919179131_8331357453369328617_n
News

Shantallow Post Office to reopen at new Derry location

2 August 2026
nct letterkenny
News, Top Stories

One in two vehicles pass NCT tests in Donegal

2 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Three taken to hospital after overnight crash on N14

2 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube