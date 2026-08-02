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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Shantallow Post Office to reopen at new Derry location

Shantallow Post Office is to reopen on Tuesday, October 20th at 1pm in a new location at SuperValu, 15 Greenhaw Road, Derry.

The new branch will operate from a modern, open-plan serving point within the store, providing customers with continued access to Post Office services in the local area.

While the decision to reopen the branch has been made, Post Office Ltd is inviting local people to share their views on access to the new premises, access within the premises, and any additional feedback on the proposed arrangements.

The consultation is open until August 25th, with feedback helping to inform the final plans for the branch.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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