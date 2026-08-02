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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal’s McGettigan produces 14/1 win in Galway

Donegal jockey Patrick McGettigan produced a winning ride at Galway on Sunday evening, guiding 14/1 shot Blue Blue Moon to victory in the Village Salthill Handicap.

Riding for trainer JP Murtagh, McGettigan stole the show in the 5:00pm race, driving the outsider home to secure top spot in the winner’s enclosure.

McGettigan was followed home in the same race by fellow Donegal native and reigning Irish Champion Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, who finished second aboard the 5/4 favourite, Iamimmaculate, capping off another successful weeK.

Earlier on the card, Browne McMonagle also picked up a third-place finish in the 4:30pm Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden, piloting Seaxburh (2/1) for trainer JP O’Brien.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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