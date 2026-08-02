Moffett and Hayes win Monaghan Rally



Josh Moffett and co-driver Andy Hayes have secured overall victory at today’s Monaghan Rally following a dominant performance.

The pair steered their Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 to the top step of the podium, completing the stages in a winning time of 51:48.9.

It proved to be a battle of the brothers at the front of the field, with Sam Moffett and co-driver James O’Reilly securing second place in their Skoda Fabia, finishing 19.7 seconds behind the leaders.

Donegal interest was well represented as Kevin Eves and Chris Melly clinched third overall. The pair completed the rally in 52:18.2, 29.3 seconds off the winning pace, to round out the podium positions.

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