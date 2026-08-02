Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Moffett and Hayes win Monaghan Rally


Josh Moffett and co-driver Andy Hayes have secured overall victory at today’s Monaghan Rally following a dominant performance.

The pair steered their Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 to the top step of the podium, completing the stages in a winning time of 51:48.9.

It proved to be a battle of the brothers at the front of the field, with Sam Moffett and co-driver James O’Reilly securing second place in their Skoda Fabia, finishing 19.7 seconds behind the leaders.

Donegal interest was well represented as Kevin Eves and Chris Melly clinched third overall. The pair completed the rally in 52:18.2, 29.3 seconds off the winning pace, to round out the podium positions.

Top 10:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FB_IMG_1785691993113
News, Top Stories

South Donegal road closed due to serious RTC

2 August 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Man who died at Castletownbere Pier, Cork named as Killybegs man Damien McGuinness

2 August 2026
junk food
News, Audio

Calls for tougher rules on unhealthy food promotions in Northern Ireland

2 August 2026
763249204_1751939919179131_8331357453369328617_n
News

Shantallow Post Office to reopen at new Derry location

2 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

FB_IMG_1785691993113
News, Top Stories

South Donegal road closed due to serious RTC

2 August 2026
candle
News, Top Stories

Man who died at Castletownbere Pier, Cork named as Killybegs man Damien McGuinness

2 August 2026
junk food
News, Audio

Calls for tougher rules on unhealthy food promotions in Northern Ireland

2 August 2026
763249204_1751939919179131_8331357453369328617_n
News

Shantallow Post Office to reopen at new Derry location

2 August 2026
nct letterkenny
News, Top Stories

One in two vehicles pass NCT tests in Donegal

2 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Three taken to hospital after overnight crash on N14

2 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube