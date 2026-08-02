Waterford man set to be appointed head of Finn Harps youth academy

Finn Harps Academy committee member John Campbell has confirmed that Darren Murray will become Head of Academy on a full-time basis.

Murray holds a UEFA Pro Licence and is the founder of the Football Academy of Ireland.

Speaking to Highland Radio Sunday Sport, Campbell revealed he is set to take on the role, the same role previously held by Kevin McHugh on a part time basis:

The Finn Harps Academy are due to hold their golf classic fundraiser on August 16th, with Campbell stressing the importance of funding on the work of the Academy in Ballybofey.

John Campbell joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport to discuss the Harps Academy and the upcoming classic: