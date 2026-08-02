WRC: Mixed fortunes for Irish drivers at WRC Secto Rally Finland

Tyrone’s Aaron Johnston and his driver Takamoto Katsuta secured a sixth-place finish at the World Rally Championship round in Finland today.

The Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 crew completed the event in a time of two hours, 32 minutes and 16.2 seconds.

Derry’s Josh McErlean and co-driver Eoin Treacy finished seventh in their Ford Puma Rally1, crossing the line just over 14 seconds later with a time of two hours, 32 minutes and 30.7 seconds.

It was a more challenging weekend for the Fermanagh-Donegal pairing of Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne. They finished 40th overall in their Ford Puma Rally1, recording a time of three hours, 49 minutes and 37.6 seconds on the roads of Finland’s Lakeland region.

The rally was won by Finnish pair Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen.