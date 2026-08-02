Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

WRC: Mixed fortunes for Irish drivers at WRC Secto Rally Finland

Tyrone’s Aaron Johnston and his driver Takamoto Katsuta secured a sixth-place finish at the World Rally Championship round in Finland today.

The Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 crew completed the event in a time of two hours, 32 minutes and 16.2 seconds.

Derry’s Josh McErlean and co-driver Eoin Treacy finished seventh in their Ford Puma Rally1, crossing the line just over 14 seconds later with a time of two hours, 32 minutes and 30.7 seconds.

It was a more challenging weekend for the Fermanagh-Donegal pairing of Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne. They finished 40th overall in their Ford Puma Rally1, recording a time of three hours, 49 minutes and 37.6 seconds on the roads of Finland’s Lakeland region.

The rally was won by Finnish pair Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

missing girl
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for information to locate missing Derry teenager

2 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Three taken to hospital after overnight crash on N14

2 August 2026
bundoran rnli
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend Tullan Strand rescue operation

2 August 2026
police psni
News, Top Stories

Masked men flee as police recover potential weapons in Derry

2 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

missing girl
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for information to locate missing Derry teenager

2 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Three taken to hospital after overnight crash on N14

2 August 2026
bundoran rnli
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend Tullan Strand rescue operation

2 August 2026
police psni
News, Top Stories

Masked men flee as police recover potential weapons in Derry

2 August 2026
Budget calculation
News, Top Stories

Poll shows growing demand for tax cuts ahead of Budget 2027

2 August 2026
susan gray
News, Top Stories

RSA seeks meeting with PARC founder Susan Gray over road safety collaboration

2 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube