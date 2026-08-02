Masked men flee as police recover potential weapons in Derry



Homeowners in Derry are being urged to be vigilant after three suspicious men were seen in the Trench Road area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Patrol officers saw the masked men, who were wearing dark clothing.

When approached, they made off via the rear of a house. However, officers recovered four potential weapons from the garden of the property.

Anyone who believes they witnessed anything suspicious, or who has doorbell footage from the area, is asked to come forward.

Police are advising that simple steps, such as locking doors and windows, can help prevent burglaries, as many are opportunistic.