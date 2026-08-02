Poll shows growing demand for tax cuts ahead of Budget 2027

Pressure is growing on the government to deliver meaningful tax cuts in October’s Budget.

A new Ireland Thinks poll suggests voters want more help with the cost of living and to keep more of what they earn.

Three in every four people believe middle-income earners are paying too much tax, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks Poll.

56% now say that tax cuts should be the government’s number one priority in October’s Budget, ahead of an increase in public spending.

As people are likely to face higher energy bills this winter, 36% of respondents want credits brought back in.

Despite Tánaiste Simon Harris’ promise to help ‘middle Ireland’ with lower income tax, 7 in 10 people don’t believe that will be sufficient to help people with the ever increasing cost of living.