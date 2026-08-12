Number of people in energy arrears hits all time high

The number of households in energy arrears has hit another all-time high.

Figures from the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities shows over 328 thousand are behind with their electricity bills, while a further 189 thousand are in arrears on their gas.

It comes as many energy firms have hiked their prices again, in advance of the autumn-winter season when demand for energy peaks.

The Irish Examiner reports the number of accounts in arrears of three months or more has risen on this time last year, while the amount of money owed has also increased