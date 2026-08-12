Partial solar eclipse over Ireland today

Up to 98 per cent of the sun will be blocked out over parts of the country this evening during a rare solar eclipse.

The partial eclipse will begin just after 6pm, reaching its maximum shortly after 7 before ending at around 8pm.

The west and south will see the greatest coverage, while around 94 per cent is expected in the east and north.

People are being warned not to look directly at the Sun without certified eclipse glasses.

Dr Emma Whelan, associate professor of physics at Maynooth University describes what people should expect………