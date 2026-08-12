Race Walker Brendan Boyce retires

Brendan Boyce has called time on his race walking career.

The Milford native who competed under the Milford, Letterkenny and Finn Valley clubs during his career is a three time Olympian.

Boyce was part of the Ireland teams at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Toyko 2021.

He also wore the Irish vest at numerous World Championships in an international career that spanned 15 years with most of that time spent racing at 50k.

His final race was the European Walking Championships in Podebrady, Czech Republic in 2025.

Brendan confirmed his decision to retire on social media.