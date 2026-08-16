Donegal GAA Club Championship Results – Sunday 16/08/26

Results will be updated in real time as they filter through this afternoon…
Donegal Senior Football Championship
MacCumhaills 0-14 – 1-11 St Eunans
Downings 1-11 – 1-21 Glenswilly
Termon 4-07 – 1-11 Glenfin
St Michael’s 1-16 – 2-11 Ardara
Killybegs 0-15 – 2-11 Dungloe
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Burt 1-10 – 0-09 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Milford V St Naul’s
Buncrana 7-11 – 0-10 Bundoran
Donegal Junior A Football Championship
Na Rossa 5-16 – 0-10 Pettigo
Robert Emmetts 1-10 – 2-08 Naomh Ultan
Letterkenny Gaels 1-14 – 2-11 Naomh Brid
N Padraig Lifford 0-05 – 6-18 St Mary’s Convoy
Moville 0-17 – 2-15 N Colmcille
Donegal Senior B Football Championship
MacCumhaills 0-10 – 0-13 St Eunans
Downings V Glenswilly
Termon 2-17 – 2-07 Glenfin
St Michael’s 1-17 – 6-14 Ardara
Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship
Burt 2-08 – 3-10 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Milford 2-12 – 4-10 St Naul’s
Buncrana 4-15 – 1-04 Bundoran