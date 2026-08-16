Donegal GAA Club Championship Results – Sunday 16/08/26

Results will be updated in real time as they filter through this afternoon…

Donegal Senior Football Championship

MacCumhaills 0-14 – 1-11 St Eunans

Downings 1-11 – 1-21 Glenswilly

Termon 4-07 – 1-11 Glenfin

St Michael’s 1-16 – 2-11 Ardara

Killybegs 0-15 – 2-11 Dungloe

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

Burt 1-10 – 0-09 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses

Milford V St Naul’s

Buncrana 7-11 – 0-10 Bundoran

Donegal Junior A Football Championship

Na Rossa 5-16 – 0-10 Pettigo

Robert Emmetts 1-10 – 2-08 Naomh Ultan

Letterkenny Gaels 1-14 – 2-11 Naomh Brid

N Padraig Lifford 0-05 – 6-18 St Mary’s Convoy

Moville 0-17 – 2-15 N Colmcille

Donegal Senior B Football Championship

MacCumhaills 0-10 – 0-13 St Eunans

Downings V Glenswilly

Termon 2-17 – 2-07 Glenfin

St Michael’s 1-17 – 6-14 Ardara

Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship

Burt 2-08 – 3-10 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses

Milford 2-12 – 4-10 St Naul’s

Buncrana 4-15 – 1-04 Bundoran