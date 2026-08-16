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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Gavin Cullen reacts as Cockhill Celtic knock ten-time winners Fairview Rangers out of FAI Junior Cup

Cockhill Celtic produced a brilliant away performance to knock holders Fairview Rangers out of the FAI Junior Cup in Limerick this afternoon.

Jason Breslin headed home the game’s only goal just before the break when he got on the end of an Adam Duffy delivery.

Fairview missed a penalty in the second-half and Cockhill held firm to record a famous win against the ten-time winners of the competition.

Today’s fantastic result means Gavin Cullen’s side have progressed to the last eight of the FAI Junior Cup and will welcome Coachford of Cork to the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds next weekend.

Cullen spoke to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon after today’s victory on the road…

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