A New Local Hero 2026 – How to enter

In a Band? Releasing your own Music? Independent Irish Radio Stations including Highland Radio want to hear from you!

Whether it’s rock, pop, folk or rap – in partnership with Hot Press magazine, we’ve dedicated this month as Irish Music Month and we’re playing more Irish music than ever.

Be in with a chance to perform live on Highland, play at a nationally broadcast event and win a prize pot of 5-thousand-euro prize money and €5k in support (recording time, single released by Rubyworks label and extensive radio support across the 22 participating stations).

Irish Music Month is promoting Irish Artists from every genre and from every county in Ireland – so don’t miss out on your chance to enter.

To submit your music, simply e-mail your original track via Mp3 to localhero@highlandradio.com. Please include your contact details and a short piece about yourself with your submission.

Closing date for entries is Sunday 6th September.

Irish Music Month – Irish Radio Supporting Irish Artists – in association with IBI, Hot Press & Coimisiún na Meán’s Sound & Vision Scheme, Funded by the Television License Fee.

Selecting Artists & Voting on Station Final Four:

Highland Radio have a panel of Judges who will select our Final Four. The Four Finalists will receive a once off payment of €875 (€650 for Band and €225 for Crew).

In September our four finalists will have the opportunity to play their original music live and chat on The Greg Hughes Show.

It is after this that our panel will select the winning entry to go forward to a national stage where a shortlist of six will be chosen for the grand finale, date tbc.

Ireland’s ‘New Local Hero’ (national winner) earns an additional €5k in prize money & €5k in support (recording time, single released by Rubyworks label and extensive radio support across the 22 participating stations.

A New Local Hero Search – Selection Criteria:

• Artists can be from any genre of music

• Artists can be well established or emerging on music scene

• No limit on age, genre, or gender

• No limit on number of members of band/number of artists in band

• Artists must be available to perform on Highland Radio and if successful, be available to perform at the National Final Event (details tbc).

• Selected Artists must perform at least 1 original track live on The Greg Hughes Show

• Audio from live radio performance to be sent to national judging panel (one/best song only)

Artists can only perform on one station taking part in Irish Music Month. If Artists apply to more than one station – they will be taken on a first come first served basis – based on if the station chooses them to use as one of their live performances.