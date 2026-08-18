The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 18/08/2026

Today we address urgent calls to combat drug and vape spiking, police pursuit training in the wake of the M9 tragic collision, youth diversion programs, and new cross-border e-commerce charges facing consumers.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the show with our daily scan of the regional and national headlines breaking across the papers today.
🧪 Tackling the Rise of Drink & Vape Spiking: Mary Crilly, Spokesperson for the Cork Sexual Violence Centre, joins Greg to discuss alarming increases in drink and vape spiking incidents. Mary calls for stronger legislative penalties and the urgent rollout of standardized toxicological screening in hospital emergency departments to assist victims and support prosecutions.
🚔 GRA Calls for Pursuit Training Following M9 Tragedy: Following the horrific crash on the M9 motorway near Moone, Co. Kildare, which claimed the lives of five teenage boys, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan pledged that Gardaí will receive “whatever resources” are required, including specialized pursuit training. Donegal Garda Representative Association (GRA) Spokesperson Garda Brendan O’Connor responds, highlighting that the GRA has been campaigning for high-speed tactical pursuit training for frontline officers for years to deal safely with high-risk road incidents.
⚖️ Youth Justice & Lessons from Kildare: Minister of State with responsibility for Youth Justice, Catherine Ardagh TD, joins us in-studio during her visit to local youth diversion programs in the county. Minister Ardagh reflects on early intervention strategies for at-risk youth and discusses what policy lessons must be learned from the M9 tragedy.
👮 Community Garda Information: Garda Pádraig McFadden drops into the studio for his weekly frontline brief, sharing local crime prevention alerts, road safety advice, and ongoing community policing initiatives across Donegal.
🛍️ New Extra Charge on Non-EU Shopping Orders: Consumer journalist Conor Pope joins Greg to break down proposed new €2 processing charges on online shopping orders shipped from outside the EU, explaining how the fees will impact consumers buying goods online.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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