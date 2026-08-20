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Business Matters – Ep 310: 16 Donegal finalists at Blas na Éireann awards, plus time to upskill this autumn

On Business Matters this week Chris Ashmore looks at a major awards ceremony in the food and drink sector, plus autumn courses to upskill, or reskill.

First up, he speaks with Fallon Moore, event co-ordinator for the Blas na hÉireann, Irish Food Awards.

It’s a great year for Donegal producers with a record 16 making it through to the final stage of Ireland’s most prestigious food awards. 

Those on the shortlist are: Aran Ard Teoranta; Atlantic Treasures; Coco Chocolatiers; Donegal Rapeseed Oil; Donegal Sea Salt; Filligans; Green Pastures Donegal; Kombucha Na Dalaigh; Little Mammas Gelato; Natural Dairies; New Kid Coffee; Nomadic Dairies; Promise Gluten Free; Tír Bakehouse; Ulster Mead Co, and Wild Fuschia Bakehouse.

The products are all blind tasted by the judging panel. Getting a Blas na hÉireann award can be a major boost for many businesses.

In the second part this week, Chris speaks with Dearbhla Kelly, Services to Business, Donegal College of Further Education,  about a range of courses this autumn being promoted through the Donegal Education and Training Board.

Every year thousands of people in Donegal do courses that help them to upskill, to reskill or enhance their knowledge, possibly leading to a new career.

September is a particularly important month with a whole range of new part-time and full-time courses available, both in person at a number of centres around the county, and online.

You can listen to the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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