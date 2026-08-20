The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 20/08/2026

Today we address accessibility breakdowns in public infrastructure, environmental dumping on local beaches, falling baptism rates, emergency department experiences, and practical budgeting tips.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the program with a scan of the local and national newspapers, tracking the top headlines and stories making the news today.

♿ Accessibility Breakdown at New Changing Places Facility: Following the recent opening of the new Changing Places public toilets in Letterkenny, listener Patsy joins us to share his family’s disappointment. Patsy explains how he took his son, who has complex needs, to use the facility only to find the essential hoist out of order. We follow up on the issue and secure a firm commitment that the contractor will visit the site immediately to resolve the issue.

🚯 Environmental Outrage on Stragill Beach: Listener Patricia contacts the show to report a shocking case of illegal dumping at Stragill Beach in Inishowen, where she discovered a large quantity of discarded disposable nappies, sparking calls for stricter enforcement and community vigilance along our coastline.

⛪ Declining Baptism Rates in Ireland: Dr. Tom Finnegan, Chair of the Iona Institute, joins Greg to discuss their recent survey revealing a significant decline in the number of children being baptized across Ireland, exploring the broader societal and cultural shifts behind the numbers.

💡 Cost-Saving Tips for Everyday Shopping: Social media influencer Orla Cusack drops into the studio to share insights from her popular online series on smart shopping, offering listeners practical, actionable tips to cut down on weekly grocery bills amidst rising living costs.

🏥 Emergency Department Pressures & Primary Care: Listener Timothy shares his recent personal experience visiting the Emergency Department. While lamenting long waiting times, Timothy praises the dedication of frontline doctors and nurses, making a strong plea for patients to consult their GP or primary care services first where appropriate to help ease pressure on the hospital.

🌍 Climate Consciousness Course for Over 55s: We highlight details of an upcoming six-week climate awareness program launching in Lifford specifically tailored for the over-55 community, focusing on practical environmental steps and the personal benefits of sustainable living.

💼 Business Matters Preview: Chris Ashmore stops by to deliver today’s local commercial update and preview the latest episode of the Business Matters podcast.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: