The Greg Hughes Podcast Ep35 From Donegal to the World: The Real Jason Quigley Story

This week on The Greg Hughes Podcast, Donegal boxing star Jason Quigley joins the show for an honest, wide-ranging conversation that goes far beyond the ring.

We dive deep into the full arc of his career—from the immense hype of his high-profile professional debut to the intensity and pressure of the big fight build-ups. Jason opens up about his shot at a world title against Demetrius Andrade, detailing what really went down in the ring, including a broken jaw early in the fight and a controversial refereeing decision on a disputed knockdown call that completely shifted the contest.

Outside the ring, Jason reflects candidly on:Family & Fundamentals: The rewarding yet complex dynamic of his relationship with his father, who coached and guided him through the formative stages of his career.The Business of Boxing: The pivotal split triggered by a missed opportunity with manager Brian Peters, and the harsh realities of navigating high-stakes boxing politics.

The New Era: His work alongside trainer Andy Lee, coaching rising star Hamzah Sheeraz, and his ongoing ambition to bring world-class boxing events back to Donegal. Whether you are a die-hard fight fan or just love a compelling story of resilience, drive, and local pride, this episode is an unmissable listen.