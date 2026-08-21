The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 21/08/26

Today we examine the public fallout following the M9 tragedy in Kildare, dropping Catholic baptism rates across Ireland, reaction to Leaving Cert results, and local arts and sports updates.
Inside Today’s Episode:
💬 The Friday Panel: Councillor Gerry McMonagle, broadcaster Mary Harte, and businesswoman Nicola Mahon join Greg in-studio for an extensive Friday discussion:
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M9 Tragedy & Public Discourse: The panel reflects on the intense public commentary following last weekend’s crash in Kildare that tragically claimed the lives of five young boys, discussing community support, policing, and how such road disasters can be prevented.
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Declining Catholic Baptisms: The panel reacts to new data showing a 30% drop in Catholic baptisms across Ireland, debating changing social trends, religious engagement, and secularization.
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Leaving Cert Results Day: The panel offers advice and perspective to over 2,500 Donegal students receiving their Leaving Certificate results today as they prepare for the next step in their education or careers.
🎙️ The Greg Hughes Podcast Preview: We play a preview clip from the latest episode of The Greg Hughes Podcast featuring local professional boxing star Jason Quigley, who opens up about his career, family, high-stakes fight politics, and future ambitions.
⚽ GAA & Allianz Boycott Campaign: Brendan Devenney outlines the latest updates on a growing campaign urging the GAA to cut sponsorship ties with Allianz over the insurance firm’s commercial connections to Israel.
🎵 Letterkenny Busking Festival Preview: Letterkenny Chamber member Jimmy Stafford and local musician Johnny Coonan drop by to preview Saturday’s Letterkenny Busking Festival, with Johnny performing a live acoustic set to kick off the weekend.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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