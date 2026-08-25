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Gardai renew appeal for information about two-car collision at Burt

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a two vehicle road traffic collision at Burt on Tuesday evening last.

The two-car collision happened close to the GAA pitch in Burt at approximately 5.30.

The two drivers, ne a man in his 20s, the other a man in his late teens, were both brought to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage, to come
forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 932 0540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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