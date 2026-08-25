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Another attempt made to steal an imported car in Letterkenny

It’s emerged there was another attempt to steal an imported Japanese vehicle in Letterkenny earlier this month.

The attempt to steal the Toyota Vitz occurred at a carpark on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny between Midday on Monday August 10th and 11am on the following Wednesday morning.

A window of the car was smashed and damage was caused to the ignition barrel.

Gardai in Letterkenny are urging anyone who might remember having observed any suspicious activity, particularly around parked cars in that area between those dates to get in touch on 074-9167100.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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