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Gardaí seek information after youths target Buncrana business premises

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for information following a number of criminal damage incidents involving a group of youths.

A business premises in Ballymacarry Lower, behind the iCare building in Buncrana, has been targeted over a number of days.

A window was smashed at the premises at around 7pm on Thursday and again at around 7pm on Friday, with a third incident taking place at around 4pm on Saturday.

Gardaí say the group arrived wearing tracksuit bottoms and that approximately eight youths were involved on Thursday and Friday, reducing to around four on Saturday.

CCTV is being examined as part of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen a group of youths in the area on any of those dates to come forward.

They’re also asking anyone who travelled through the area on those evenings and may have dash-cam footage to contact them.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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